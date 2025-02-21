MN Attorney General Says Trump’s Trans Athlete Ban Violates State Human Rights Act

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says President Trump’s executive order banning transgender athletes from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

President Trump signed an executive order at the White House on February 5th banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Trump was surrounded by dozens of women, and some young girls in athletic uniforms, as he signed the order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” Critics of transgender athletes have claimed they have an unfair advantage in sports.

But Ellison released an opinion Thursday that because the order lacked Congressional authority or a statutory mandate, it did not take precedence over state law. He said the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) would violate the Minnesota Human Rights Act if it went along with the Trump order and prevented transgender students from participating in high school sports or other activities.

The MSHSL requested a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s Office after the U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into the league for not complying with the executive order. League officials have not commented on Ellison’s opinion yet.