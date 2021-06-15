Lakeland PBS

MN Appeals Court Upholds Permits for Line 3 Pipeline

Lakeland News — Jun. 14 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed key approvals of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline on Monday.

A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the state’s Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Enbridge the certificate of need and route permit that the company needs for the Minnesota segment. Enbridge released a statement saying they are “pleased with today’s decision and that it is confirmation that the commission thoroughly reviewed the project and gave appropriate approvals.”

Pipeline opponents say they are considering an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, but they are also hopeful that President Biden will step in to stop Line 3. Margaret Levin, the state director of the Sierra Club North Star chapter, which was one of the plaintiffs in the suit, said in a release that, “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing and paves the way for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to continue to disregard the health of our communities, water, and climate as well as the ways of life and treaty rights of Ojibwe people.”

Enbridge says construction of the pipeline is around 60% completed in Minnesota and that Line 3 is on track to be in service by the end of 2021.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

