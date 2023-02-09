Lakeland PBS

MN Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Leech Lake Band on Proposed Huber Mill

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2023

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says that a wood products plant that is planned to be built near the borders of the Leech Lake Reservation needs a more detailed environmental review.

The Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on Monday and said the city of Cohasset must further study the proposal’s effects on wetlands and issue a new decision on whether an environmental impact statement is needed for the project.

Huber is proposing a $440 million mill in Cohasset, and last year, Cohasset approved a less rigorous review for the project known as an environmental assessment worksheet. But the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Leech Lake Band, whose reservation is only about a mile from the proposed site and said that two wetlands that are allowed greater protection under state law would be impacted by the project’s construction.

The court said in the ruling that the city’s conclusory determination that Huber’s facility will not change the character of impacted public waters and wetlands is unsupported by substantial evidence. They’ve ordered the city of Cohasset to issue a new EIS decision.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MnDOT Asking for Feedback on Highway 2 Design Options in Cass Lake

Itasca Waters to Continue “Practical Water Wisdom” Series

Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

Gov. Walz Announces Economic, Workforce Investments as Part of Budget Proposal

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.