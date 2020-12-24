Lakeland PBS

MN Announces Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Dec. 23 2020

Minnesota health officials announced today a new temporary COVID-19 saliva testing site in Grand Rapids. Testing will take place at Grand Rapids High School from Wednesday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 8 from 12 PM to 6 PM each day.

As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site will be offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives.

