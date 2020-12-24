MN Announces Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials announced today a new temporary COVID-19 saliva testing site in Grand Rapids. Testing will take place at Grand Rapids High School from Wednesday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 8 from 12 PM to 6 PM each day.

As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site will be offered at no cost. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today