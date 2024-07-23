Jul 23, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick

MN Agriculture in the Classroom Wraps Up Their Summer Teacher Tours

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

1 Teen Pedestrian Killed, 1 Injured After Being Struck by Car in Itasca Co.

Education & Government

CLC Peace Officer Students Graduate from Skills Program

Arts & Entertainment

‘The Prom’ Set to Open at CLC Performing Arts Center

Sports

The Birchmont 2024 Highlights: Men’s Championship Qualifying Round 1