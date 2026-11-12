MN AG Holding Forum on Proposed Essentia Health Acquisition by HealthPartners

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced plans for the first community forum on the proposed acquisition of Essentia Health by HealthPartners.

The forum is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Duluth. The meeting is open to the public, and the location will be shared with those who RSVP here. Those who wish to sign up to speak at the forum and share their opinions about the merger are asked to fill out a brief form here.

A press release says the Attorney General plans to review the proposed transaction under the state’s health care transaction law, charities law, and antitrust law to determine compliance, including whether the transaction is in the public interest.

Those not able to attend the forum can submit comments through the online Community Input Form. People can also give their input by calling 1-800-657-3787 (in greater Minnesota) or 651-296-3353 (in the Twin Cities Metro).

Announced in late September, the combined organization under the acquisition will be called HealthPartners and would employ 45,000 people. It would include 22 hospitals and 135 clinics spanning the Twin Cities, northern Minnesota, and parts of North Dakota and Wisconsin.