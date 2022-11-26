The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is currently seeking public input for the Sanford-Fairview health care systems merger.
The office states that they will use the public comments as part of its review of the proposed merger. On Nov. 16, Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced their intentions to combine by 2023.
The information submitted by the public is part of the civil investigation. Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, comments submitted will be treated as “not public” information.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says the feedback will be used to “evaluate the transaction under existing laws.” The comments will also help to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements.
Feedback can be submitted by visiting the form on the Attorney General’s Office website. A series of community meetings will also be held at different locations in the coming weeks to gather more information.
The investigation is currently in its initial stages, and no findings or conclusions have been issued.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
About Us
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
MN AG Asking for Public Feedback on Sanford-Fairview Merger
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is currently seeking public input for the Sanford-Fairview health care systems merger.
The office states that they will use the public comments as part of its review of the proposed merger. On Nov. 16, Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced their intentions to combine by 2023.
The information submitted by the public is part of the civil investigation. Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, comments submitted will be treated as “not public” information.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says the feedback will be used to “evaluate the transaction under existing laws.” The comments will also help to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements.
Feedback can be submitted by visiting the form on the Attorney General’s Office website. A series of community meetings will also be held at different locations in the coming weeks to gather more information.
The investigation is currently in its initial stages, and no findings or conclusions have been issued.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.
By — Lakeland News
Related Posts
Veteran-Turned-BSU Student Receives Sanford Health Military Scholarship
Update on Vehicle Crash at Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall
Sanford, Fairview Talking About Merging the Health Systems
Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured