MN AG Asking for Public Feedback on Sanford-Fairview Merger

Lakeland News — Nov. 25 2022

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is currently seeking public input for the Sanford-Fairview health care systems merger.

The office states that they will use the public comments as part of its review of the proposed merger. On Nov. 16, Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services announced their intentions to combine by 2023.

The information submitted by the public is part of the civil investigation. Under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, comments submitted will be treated as “not public” information.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says the feedback will be used to “evaluate the transaction under existing laws.” The comments will also help to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements.

Feedback can be submitted by visiting the form on the Attorney General’s Office website. A series of community meetings will also be held at different locations in the coming weeks to gather more information.

The investigation is currently in its initial stages, and no findings or conclusions have been issued.

By — Lakeland News

