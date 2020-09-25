MN 2nd Congressional District Election Delayed Due to Candidate Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota congressional race won’t be decided in November after one of the candidates died, triggering a provision in state law that pushes the race to a special election in February.

Adam Charles Weeks of the Legal Marijuana Now party was running in the Second Congressional District, which represents a swath of Minnesota stretching south of Minneapolis suburbs. Gabby Ulan, who identified herself as Weeks’ partner, said he was found dead at his home in Red Wing after family members requested a welfare check Tuesday.

Democratic Representative Angie Craig is seeking her second term in the district. Republican Tyler Kistner is the Republican nominee.

