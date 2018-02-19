Mixed Precipitation Could Make Travel Difficult

The National Weather Service says “a complex winter storm” will persist through Tuesday, producing a mixture of snow and freezing rain over southern and eastern Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.
The weather service advises that travel conditions will likely become difficult with heavier snowfall north and lighter snow to the south. Roads and sidewalks in the Twin Cities are expected to become icy.
