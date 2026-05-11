Mitchell Keeping Current Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Culture in Transition to Head Coach

On Friday, we announced the promotion of Jeff Mitchell from assistant coach to head coach of Bemidji boys’ soccer, and today we had a chance to hear from Coach himself.

“It’s a natural progression, however it was never the game plan,” Mitchell said of taking over for 31-year head coach Rick Toward, who took a teaching job in Uruguay. “We were happy, we had a system going, but he got an opportunity that’s phenomenal for him to go do something he’s always wanted to do. I’m happy for him. I think it’s awesome for him and his wife. And it’s an honor to step up and try to fill those shoes.”

When Mitchell moved to Bemidji from Oklahoma in 1999, he immediately became involved with youth soccer, revamping the Bemidji Youth Soccer Association and even serving on the board. He was the BSU women’s soccer head coach from 2000-2001, spent a decade as the Lumberjacks’ JV coach, and most recently spent the last 14 seasons as Rick Toward’s assistant on varsity. It’s a reason Mitchell says the culture of Lumberjack soccer won’t change.

“I’m going to be the same guy on the field,” he said. “I’ll probably have to be a little bit more reserved on the sidelines, because I should probably be there for the entire game. But other than that, no, my coaching philosophy hasn’t changed and [I plan to] continue growing the program the best that I can, with the players that we have.”

He continued, “I was around for a whole lot of firsts for this program with Rick. The first time we got to the section title game, the first time we got past the first section game. Back in the days when we made little bets and barters with the boys of, ‘You know, if we can get past the first game in sections, [us coaches] will get mohawks.’ We’ve come a long ways.”

Mitchell plans to continue his work at the youth level as well. Plans for who will take over as an assistant are still up in the air, but Jeff’s son Logan coached the Bemidji JV team this past season and even helped run some the varsity practices.