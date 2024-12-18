Mitch Wolfe, Gabby Smith Earn Conference Player of the Week Honors for BSU Men’s & Women’s Hockey

Bemidji State men’s hockey junior Mitch Wolfe has earned CCHA Defenseman of the Week honors after a two-point weekend.

The blue liner blocked four shots for the Beavers in their home series against Michigan Tech while scoring a go-ahead goal on Friday night and notching an assist on Saturday. It’s Wolfe’s second career CCHA Defenseman of the Week award.

The Bemidji State women’s hockey team also had a player of the week award winner. Freshman Gabby Smith scored her first career hat trick at Minnesota State on Saturday, earning her WCHA Rookie of the Week honors. Smith’s hat trick was the Beavers’ first by a freshman since Reece Hunt did it in 2020.