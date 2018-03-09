Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
March 13 at 7pm
Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” the pioneering children’s series that premiered nationally 50 years ago. Keaton worked as a stagehand and made appearances on the series in the 1970. Judd Apatow, Joyce DiDonato, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Kratt, John Lithgow, Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spalding and Caroll Spinney reveal their favorite memories from the series.
