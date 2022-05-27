Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) Presents Public Kick-Off Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Public Kick-Off Event, one Plan program has begun. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) has selected the Mississippi River Brainerd for the One Watershed. This will be a program allowing counties to transition from county-based water management planning to watershed-based planning.

The planning area for the Mississippi River Brainerd One Watershed, will begin in Aitkin County where the river flows through the cities of Aitkin, Brainerd/Baxter, and Little Falls.

The Kick-Off for the event will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Environmental Classroom, Building 11-1 (TACC) Camp Ripley, 15000 State Highway 115, Little Falls, MN. There will be hundreds of wildlife species on display for all those who choose learn about the 1W1P process. There will also be a virtual tour of the watershed, where all can learn about the current state of the watershed.

Registration for the event is required. To register, please contact Lance at (320) 631-3556 or via email at lance.chisholm@morrisonswcd.org and let us know your name and how many other guests will be attending the event. Please remember to bring your official ID or driver license to gain access to Camp Ripley.

