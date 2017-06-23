Mississippi Music Entertains Downtown Bemidji

Last summer, the sound of music could be heard each Wednesday night in Downtown Bemidji as part of the Mississippi Music summer concert series. Hosted at Paul Bunyan Park, the mix of music with a scenic setting drew large crowds and was an instant success, something the organizers of the event hoped for.

With the overwhelming success of the concert series during its first year, plans were in the works to make improvements and expand the weekly event.

In its first year, the largest struggle was dealing with the weather. Through a partnership formed with LaValley Industries, the Mississippi Music committee helped create a portable stage that can protect its performers from the elements of the weather.

The new stage provides the flexibility to change the location and the ability to offer the portable amphitheater to be used for other events,sSecuring the longevity of the event and the possible creation of more for any season for years to come.

For more information about Mississippi Music and the schedule of bands, please visit https://www.bemidjidowntown.com/mississippi-music-festival