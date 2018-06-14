Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Returns For Summer

“Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront” is back this summer to bring a little sunshine to your Wednesdays. Today was the first of 10 free concerts being held at the Bemidji Waterfront. The Last Walleye Orchestra played tonight, but each week there will be someone different. This year, food vendors will also be switching out every week.

Kate Tesar, a Mississippi Music Member says, “I’d say there’s probably 4 or 500 people out here tonight. It’s fun, it’s family entertainment. It’s free because of the sponsors tonight. North Central Door is sponsoring the concert as well as the other people that sponsor it all year, and people just bring blankets and chairs and bring a sandwich or you can buy a sandwich here and just enjoy. It’s a great, free evening for the family.”

The music starts at six in the evening every Wednesday. If the weather is bad, the party will then move to Brigid’s Pub in Downtown Bemidji.