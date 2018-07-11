Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather
The Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront has moved Brigid’s Pub in Downtown Bemidji due to inclement weather today.
The music starts at 6 in the afternoon and end sat 8. The event is always free. For questions, you can email info@bemidjidowntown.com.
