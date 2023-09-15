Mission Township in Crow Wing Co. Terminates Fire Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Mission Town Board, representing Mission Township in Crow Wing County, has terminated its fire chief due to irregularities in the financial and fiscal operations of the Mission Township Fire Department.

The board made the decision at a special board meeting on Sept. 11 to terminate the employment of fire chief Eric Makowski-Budrow, saying it was in the best interest of the township to do so. This came after an investigative report from an attorney the board hired was presented to board members.

Tim Yaeger will step in as acting fire chief.

