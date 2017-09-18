Mission Township Fire Department Holds Open House
From fighting fires to welcoming the people, the Mission Township fire department opened its doors on Sunday to the community; meeting the people they serve and hopefully raise a few bucks.
The open house featured the fire and EMS trucks, a tour of the fire house, and even a special raffle.
The chief says that while not a whole lot of money is raised, the potential is there to raise more funds through other events throughout the year.
It’s more than just money though; it’s all about the community.
Currently, the Mission Township Fire Department serves over 800 people.
