Update: Missing Woman Found In Clearwater County

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 10 2020

Update From Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office:

Members from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserve have located Ilene Nelson inside a cabin along Otterkill Trail. Nelson said she became lost on April 8th and spent the night wandering around. On the evening of the 9th, she came upon a cabin and made entry and started a fire. She was given a ride out to a main road, and the Bagley Sanford Ambulance transported her to Sanford Bagley Medical Center to be checked over.

Original Story:

A missing 60 year-old woman from New Hope, MN has been identified as Ilene Nelson.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson has still not been found.

Nelson is believed to have no connections to the area and her family believes she is suffering from a delusional state. It is believed that she is trying to avoid people and will try to hide if possible.

A ground search was conducted yesterday, along with fly over conducted by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Today, the sheriff’s office said they have brought more technology to aid the search and that if you see anyone that resembles Ilene, to call them at 218-694-6226.

