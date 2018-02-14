Missing Teen Found Safe
A 17-year-old female who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Bali Mariah Frazer was last seen around 12:15 on Monday afternoon leaving a meeting in Grand Rapids. She had not been heard from since.
The Sheriff’s Office did not say when or where Frazer was found.
