Missing Teen Found Safe Three Men Arrested With Her Abduction

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 6 2017
After initially being missing for almost a month a 15-year-old girl has been found and three men have been arrested and will be charged with her abduction.

Jasmine Block

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 Block was found running through a field in Grant County near Thompson Lake toward a local resident. She identified herself as Jasmine Block and asked the man to call 911. Block told responding officers she had been abducted, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The three men being held in the Douglas County Jail on probable cause kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault are Thomas Barker, 32, and Joshua Holby, 31 of Carlos, Minnesota, and Steven Powers, 20, of Mankato, Minnesota.

Thomas Barker

Joshua Holby

Steven Powers

According to the preliminary investigation, Barker approached Block outside of her home around 11 p.m. on Aug. 8 on the pretense that he needed help with a situation. Barker and Block knew each other, so she offered to assist and entered his vehicle.

Barker then drove to his home in Carlos. Once inside he restrained Block with zip ties, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with weapons. Holby lives with Barker and took part in the assaults, as well as Powers, who arrived at the home about two weeks after the abduction. The assaults continued over the next several weeks.

Late last week, the men took Block from the house to various locations including a cornfield and a foreclosed property in Grant County. On Tuesday afternoon, the three men left Block alone while they traveled to a nearby town for lunch. This was the first time she was left alone in 29 days.

Block ran for help, knocked on doors at several homes and eventually swam across part of Thompson Lake to a home where someone could help her.

This is an ongoing investigation. Block has since been reunited with her family.

The Alexandria Police thanks everyone who helped search for Block.

