Missing Persons Case in Cass County Still Under Investigation After 5 Years

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is renewing calls for help in finding a man who has been missing for over five years now.

Jami Lyle Lucas was 38 years old when authorities attempted to stop his motorcycle near Outing on July 3rd of 2020. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says Lucas fled on foot from authorities in the Eastburn Road area in Crooked Lake Township, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Lucas is described as a white male, 6’4″ tall, and weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue jeans, a green bandana with a baseball hat, and boots.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.