Lakeland PBS

Missing Person in Douglas County Located and Safe

Nathan Green — Jul. 5 2020

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that Brent Latuff, who was reported missing after last being seen at a family cabin in Alexandria June 28th, has been located and is safe.

According to a press release, Latuff called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on July 4th after hearing that he was reported as a missing person. He says he was with a friend and is fine. Latuff’s family has also been notified, and the sheriff’s office says they are thankful that Latuff is safe.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

