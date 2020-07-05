Missing Person in Douglas County Located and Safe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that Brent Latuff, who was reported missing after last being seen at a family cabin in Alexandria June 28th, has been located and is safe.

According to a press release, Latuff called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on July 4th after hearing that he was reported as a missing person. He says he was with a friend and is fine. Latuff’s family has also been notified, and the sheriff’s office says they are thankful that Latuff is safe.

