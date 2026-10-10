Oct 9, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Missing Person Alert Issued for Koochiching County Man

randal hansen cg ns

Randal Hansen (Courtesy: MN BCA)

The Minnesota BCA has issued an endangered missing person alert for a Koochiching County man.

62-year-old Randal Hansen of Ray, MN was last seen near the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji on Oct. 8. Authorities say there is concern for his well-being.

Hansen is 5’11” tall and weighs about 240 lb. He may be driving a dark blue or black 2010 Ford F-150 with Minnesota license plate 2726AG with a 300-gallon white poly tank in the bed of the truck.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Hansen, please contact the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office at 218-283-4416 or call 911.

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