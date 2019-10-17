Lakeland PBS
Missing Outing Woman’s Death Considered To Be Homicide

Nathan Green — Oct. 17 2019

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the Outing woman reported to be missing earlier this month was likely the victim of a homicide.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 35-year-old Michelle Mae was found Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a rural private property near Swatara. Mae was reported missing on October 3rd after her family had no contact from her. On October 4th, authorities located her 2004 Jeep and began their investigation. Numerous agencies participated in daily ground and K-9 searches in a 5-mile radius from where the vehicle was recovered.

During the investigation, law enforcement arrested 34-year-old Joshua Emil Karjala of Swatara for a probation violation. The rural property where Mae’s body was found was Karjala’s residence. He is currently in custody.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Aitkin County Attorney.

