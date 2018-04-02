Missing Motley Teen Found Safe In Florida

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that a teen who went missing from his Motley home in March has been found safe in Florida. The process of getting him back to Minnesota has started. The investigation is still on going with the help of law enforcement jurisdictions in Florida.

Police first put out the call for help in locating 15-year-old Dylan Joseph Vorbeck on March 10th. A press release says it was believed Vorbeck left his home on his own. The investigation later revealed that it was possible he was in the presence of a family member or other parties known to him.