Missing Man in Grand Rapids, MN was Found and Deceased

Emma HudziakJan. 26 2022

A Missing Man from Grand Rapids, MN was found deceased this morning, January 26th, 2022, according to a recent report from the Grand Rapids Police Department. The Itasca County Search and Rescue Team conducted a search where the man was located on his property.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation. Officers say, that they do not suspect any foul play in this case. The man’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for a complete autopsy. Final Information on who the man was, cannot be given at this time, until the autopsy is complete.

Grand Rapids Police Department would like to thank The Itasca County Search and Rescue Team who helped in locating the man’s body.

 

