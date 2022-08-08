Missing Man Found Dead Near Pequot Lakes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man who went missing near Pequot Lakes was found dead in a nearby lake.

Sheriff Scott Goddard and Crow Wing County deputies responded to a report at approximately 12:42 p.m. on August 7th about a missing man. The missing man who was found dead was later identified as 22-year-old Trenton Riley Robertson of Pequot Lakes. Robertson was found in Bass Lake near 34703 Gasink Road.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Dive Team, along with members of the Breezy Point and Crosslake Police Departments responded to the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

