Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

After three weeks, a missing Hubbard County teenager has been found.

According to a Facebook post from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Casey Richards from Lake George has been found and is safe with her family. She was reported missing back on June 2nd, and recently, Hubbard County authorities had taken to social media asking for any information regarding her whereabouts. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also assisted in the case.

In their post, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who provided information in finding Casey.