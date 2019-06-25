Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

Jun. 24 2019

After three weeks, a missing Hubbard County teenager has been found.

According to a Facebook post from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Casey Richards from Lake George has been found and is safe with her family. She was reported missing back on June 2nd, and recently, Hubbard County authorities had taken to social media asking for any information regarding her whereabouts. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also assisted in the case.

In their post, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who provided information in finding Casey.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Asking Public To Help Locate Missing 15-Year-Old

Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance, Setting Fire In Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

Attempted Kidnapping In Hubbard County Determined To Be False Report

Help Sought In Locating Vehicle In Possible Attempted Kidnapping Near Dorset

Latest Story

Bemidji City Council Discusses 2020 Financial Plan

During Monday’s City Council work session, council members discussed the 2020 financial plan for the city of Bemidji. The discussion
Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council Discusses 2020 Financial Plan

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Longbranch Bar & Grill Still Open During Highway 210 Construction

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Shield 616 Protecting Officers In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

ALS Advocate JP Whalen Receives Home Ramp Thanks To Baxter Home Depot

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Headwaters Music and Arts Hosts Annual Fiddle Camp

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate