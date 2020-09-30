Missing Hibbing Resident Found According To Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Itasca County Chief Deputy Denise Hirt said that yesterday, trained K9 dogs along with search team volunteers located the body of missing person, Jeremiah Eliapo Uti (age 29) on the shoreline of Lake Pokegama near the area he was last seen in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The Minnesota BCA reported that Uti was deceased when found on the shoreline. Uti, a resident of Hibbing, was first reported missing Sunday, September 27th.

Chief Deputy Hirt said the entire department wanted to thank all who helped in the search efforts: MN State Patrol, MN DNR, Itasca County Search and Rescue and Dive team, Meds 1, and many volunteers.

