The Minnesota BCA has sent out a missing endangered person alert for a Little Falls teenager.

17-year-old Shikita Katie Jones was reported as a runaway from the home of a relative in St. Cloud on May 25th. She is believed to be with an unidentified man in the St. Cloud area.

Jones was possibly recently sighted at a St. Cloud gas station in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue. She has short gold-colored hair, a small birthmark on her left cheek, and tattoos on her ankle and hip.

Jones has been in communication but will not tell family where she is staying.

Anyone with information on Shikita Jones’ whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or dial 911.