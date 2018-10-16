Missing Crosby Woman Found Safe

A Crosby woman that was reported missing on Monday, October 15 has been located.

Lisa Finnerty, 52, of Crosby was found safe Tuesday, October 16 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Finnerty was last seen when she left her residence on October 14 at around 11:00 p.m. No one had seen or heard from her since and due to recent events authorities were concerned for her welfare.