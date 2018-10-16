Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Missing Crosby Woman Found Safe

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

A Crosby woman that was reported missing on Monday, October 15 has been located.

Lisa Finnerty, 52, of Crosby was found safe Tuesday, October 16 in Franklin, Tennessee, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Finnerty was last seen when she left her residence on October 14 at around 11:00 p.m. No one had seen or heard from her since and due to recent events authorities were concerned for her welfare.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Help Sought In Finding Missing Crosby Woman

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Reports Escaped Inmate

Missing Cass Lake Area Man Found Alive In Heavily Wooded Area

Level 3 Predatory Offender Released In Nisswa

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Tickets On Sale For Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast

The United Way of Bemidji is inviting everyone to participate in their annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The event is a partnership
Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Tickets On Sale For Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Democrats Take Fundraising Lead In Minnesota Midterms

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Bemidji Boys Soccer Advances To Semis With Win Over Detroit Lakes

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

BSU Women's Soccer Stays Unbeaten Against Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Bemidji Girls Soccer Beats Fergus Falls In Overtime

Posted on Oct. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.