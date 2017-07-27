Missing Child: Minneapolis

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing child.

Sierra Ford went missing a year ago on July 27,2016.

The now 15-year-old was last seen in Minneapolis, MN. It is possible that she is still in the local area.

Sierra is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, possibly with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information about Sierra is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at 952-258-5321.