Missing Cass Lake Area Man Found Alive In Heavily Wooded Area

A Cass Lake area man who went missing earlier this week has been located alive near Cass Lake.

Searchers located 31-year-old Derrick Harper, Jr. in a heavily wooded area in Brook Lake Township. He was injured and extremely dehydrated. Harper was extricated from the woods and transported to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department. His condition is unknown.

Earlier in the day, a large scale search including nearly 40 people from several law enforcement agencies found a piece of clothing belonging to Harper, which helped the searchers zero in on Harper’s location.

Harper had not been seen since the overnight hours of September 11th, and family members said Harper may have been under the influence of unknown substances when he was last seen.