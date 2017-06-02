Missing Canoeists Found In Boundary Waters

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the two canoeists were found early Friday during a search by air near Oyster Lake. Sheriff’s officials say the canoeists used a flashlight to signal to the airplane operated by the Minnesota State Patrol.
A helicopter from the Air National Guard in Duluth picked up the two. They weren’t seriously injured but were taken to the hospital in Ely as a precaution.
Authorities initially believed there were three canoeists, but said that wasn’t the case. There were just two. They were due to come out of the wilderness area on Monday and a search by land, air and water was launched.
