Missing Brainerd Women Found Deceased

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jenna Bartylla, 34 years-old of Brainerd was found deceased early Friday morning. She was found in Brainerd not far from where she was last seen by witnesses. Deputies confirm there in no indication of foul play.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and members of the County Drone Team organized a search in the area, and shortly after Jenna Bartylla’s body was found by the Drone Team.

“At this point, we have no indication of foul play, however we are not done processing the scene,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard.

“Currently my investigators are still trying to locate witnesses in this case, this is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna’s family and friends,” said Goddard.

Deputies secured the area and are processing the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today