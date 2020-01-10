Lakeland PBS

Missing Brainerd Women Found Deceased

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 10 2020

Jenna Bartylla, 34 years-old of Brainerd was found deceased early Friday morning. She was found in Brainerd not far from where she was last seen by witnesses. Deputies confirm there in no indication of foul play.

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and members of the County Drone Team organized a search in the area, and shortly after Jenna Bartylla’s body was found by the Drone Team.

“At this point, we have no indication of foul play, however we are not done processing the scene,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard.

“Currently my investigators are still trying to locate witnesses in this case, this is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna’s family and friends,” said Goddard.

Deputies secured the area and are processing the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help In Locating Brainerd Woman

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Implementing Safety App

Crow Wing County Sheriff Investigating Death Of Infant

Boat Capsizes On North Long Lake Near Brainerd

Latest Stories

Governor Walz to Provide Local Jobs and Plans To Improve Water Quality And Infrastructure Across The State

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Gov. Walz Proposes Investment in Affordable Housing Projects

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

MN Supreme Court Rejects Attempt to Join Trump on GOP Primary Ballot

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

MN Flu Deaths Have Doubled This Season

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Proposed Amendment Looks to Close MN's Academic Achievement Gap

Posted on Jan. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.