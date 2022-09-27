Lakeland PBS

Update: Missing Bemidji Woman Found

Justin OthoudtSep. 27 2022

Tahlia Poitra

Update 9/28/2022: According to the Minnnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Tahlia Poitra has been found and is safe.

Original Information:

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 18-year-old woman.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Tahlia Poitra was last seen on approximately September 21st. Poitra is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 125 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair, and a butterfly tattoo on her wrist. No known description of her clothing is available.

Poitra could possibly be located around the Brainerd area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Poitra, you should report it to Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Public Comment for Beltrami Co. Jail Project Extended Through Oct. 31

Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete

Brainerd Lakes Community Gathers for a Walk To End Alzheimer’s

Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.