Update: Missing Bemidji Woman Found

Update 9/28/2022: According to the Minnnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Tahlia Poitra has been found and is safe.

Original Information:

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 18-year-old woman.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, Tahlia Poitra was last seen on approximately September 21st. Poitra is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 125 lbs. with brown eyes, brown hair, and a butterfly tattoo on her wrist. No known description of her clothing is available.

Poitra could possibly be located around the Brainerd area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Poitra, you should report it to Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

