Missing 5-Year-Old from Bagley Area Found After Extensive Search

Mary BalstadJun. 17 2022

A 5-year-old nonverbal autistic boy was found unharmed after he went missing yesterday south of Bagley.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 P.M that the child went missing from a home in Minerva Township. The boy had been missing for about one hour prior to the call.

Officials responded immediately and conducted an extensive search effort for the boy. Family and neighbors also joined. Along with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserves were Beltrami County K9 units and White Earth Reserve officers.

After a three-hour search, the boy was found unharmed, and he was reunited with his family. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, Hubbard County K9s, and North Star Search and Rescue were all on the way to the scene but were called off after the child was found.

In a press release, Sheriff Darin Halverson thanked everyone for the collaborative effort in finding the missing boy.

