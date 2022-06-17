Missing 4-Year Old From Bagley Found After Extensive Search

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 4-year old nonverbal autistic boy went missing yesterday south of Bagley in Minerva Township.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 P.M. The boy had been missing for about one hour prior to the call. Clearwater County Sheriff officials responded immediately and conducted an extensive search effort for the boy. Family and neighbors also joined. Along with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserves were Beltrami County K9 units and White Earth Reserve officers.

After a three hour search, the boy was found. He was unharmed and reunited with his family. A Minnesota state helicopter Hubbard County K9s, and North Star Search and Rescue were all on the way to the scene but were called off.

Sheriff Darin Halvorson says the efforts from law enforcement and the community assisted in finding the boy.

