Missing 4-Year-Old from Bagley Area Found After Extensive Search

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 4-year-old boy was found unharmed after he went missing yesterday south of Bagley.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 1:40 PM that the child went missing from a home in Minerva Township. The boy had been missing for about one hour prior to the call.

Officials responded immediately and conducted an extensive search effort for the boy. Family and neighbors also joined. Along with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Reserves were Beltrami County K9 units and White Earth Reserve officers.

After a three-hour search, the boy was found unharmed, and he was reunited with his family. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, Hubbard County K9s, and North Star Search and Rescue were all on the way to the scene but were called off after the child was found.

In a press release, Sheriff Darin Halverson thanked everyone for the collaborative effort in finding the missing boy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today