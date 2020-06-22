Lakeland PBS

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Has Been Found in Crow Wing County

Betsy Melin — Jun. 22 2020

The 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Crow Wing County today has been found safe and well.

On the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Facebook page they thanked their community for sending in tips.

Earlier today, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Goddard, 15-year-old Janae Petersen, was last seen at a residence on Wise Road on Sunday, June 21st, around 4:00 pm.

Peterson stated she was going for a walk and left the driveway of the house walking eastbound on Wise Road.

 

By — Betsy Melin

