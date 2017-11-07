DONATE

Missing 13 Year Old Girl Found

Josh Peterson
Nov. 7 2017
In a post on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a missing 13 year-old Bemidji Girl has been found.

The post reads, “We have located the subjects and vehicles. Thank you to everyone for your assistance in getting the word out and thanks to all agencies who assisted in locating the juvenile.
No additional information is available at this time.”

Earlier Tuesday the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the 13 year-old could be in danger and asked for the publics help in locating her.

According to the post, officials were looking for Magnolia Rose Mascia, who is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing 140 pounds and is five foot four inches tall.

The post said she might be with a male in a 2015 white jeep wrangler four door with Illinois plates.

