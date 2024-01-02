Miss Scarlet & The Duke

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, January 7 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke follows Eliza Scarlet, Victorian London’s first-ever female detective, who spars (and sparks!) with Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke.

In Season 4, Eliza is running a London-based detective agency. Things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside work, her relationship with William (The Duke) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.