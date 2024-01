Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) stars as headstrong Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in Victorian London, who won’t let naysayers stop her from keeping her father’s business running.

Season 4, Episode 3: The story of how it all began. It’s twelve years earlier and Eliza and The Duke meet for the very first time.