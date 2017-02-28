DONATE

Miss Bemidji Helps Those In Need Dress For Success

Mal Meyer
Feb. 27 2017
For women escaping abuse, it can be hard to get back on your feet when you have nothing to wear for important meetings or a job interview. For her first community event as Miss Bemidji, Katrina Marcotte is looking to lend a helping hand.

It’s time for these women to strut their stuff- showing off both professional outfits and outfits to celebrate landing a new job. As a part of her official duties, Miss Bemidji gets to host a fundraiser based on her platform.

Her platform is Red Dress Runway: Styling Women for Success. The looks on this runway were donated by community members to be given to those who will need it for a fresh start.

The money raised will go to The Children’s Miracle Network, while all of the outfits will be going to the Northwoods Coalition for Battered Women.

For Miss Bemidji, this event brought together two of her passions- improving the community and fashion.

The coalition just recently found out that they’d be receiving the clothing.

Jennifer Garbow says a lot of the women and children seeking their services come with just the clothing on their backs. The clothing will be a tremendous help for those looking to reestablish and regain their lives.

This also gave attendees a starting point to talk about a very important issue.

