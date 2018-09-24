Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Minnesota’s Wolf Population Remains Stable

Josh Peterson
Sep. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota’s wolf population estimate was 2,655 wolves and 465 wolf packs during the winter of 2017-2018 within Minnesota’s wolf range, an estimate that is statistically unchanged from the previous winter, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

“Subtle changes in wolf population numbers year to year indicate that Minnesota supports a healthy wolf population and the long-term trends demonstrate that the wolf population is fully recovered,” said Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the DNR.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus about 700 wolves and makes the estimate statistically unchanged from the previous winter’s estimate of approximately 2,856 wolves and 500 wolf packs.

The population survey is conducted in mid-winter near the low point of the annual population cycle. Immediately following birth of pups each spring, the wolf population typically doubles, though many pups do not survive to the following winter. Pack counts during winter are assumed to represent minimum estimates given the challenges with detecting all members of a pack together at the same time.

Survey results suggest pack sizes were the same as last year (4.85 versus 4.8) and packs used larger territories (61 versus 54 square miles) than the previous winter. Although neither individually represented a significant change from recent years, slightly larger pack territories last winter explain the lower population estimate and are consistent with estimated changes in deer numbers in many parts of the wolf range.

“The accuracy of our wolf population estimate is dependent on radio-collaring a representative sample of wolf packs,” said Dr. John Erb, DNR wolf research biologist.

Annual wolf capture efforts are focused on areas for radio-collaring that are believed to collectively represent the overall wolf range, particularly with respect to land cover and deer density. Capture success varies each year, some collared wolves die or disperse, and some radio-collars prematurely fail, creating annual variability in the degree to which collared packs are representative of the entire population.

“Nonetheless, confidence intervals for the past two surveys widely overlap, indicating no significant change from last year,” Erb said.

Although wolf population estimates have been conducted annually since 2012, the portion of the survey that is used to calculate total and pack-occupied wolf range is completed every five years. This past winter’s survey estimated a 9,321 square mile increase in total wolf range from the 2012-2013 wolf population survey; however, the survey results indicated that only about 23 percent of this new area, or 2,175 square miles, was deemed to be occupied by resident wolf packs during the winter of 2017-2018.

Minnesota’s wolf population remains above the state’s minimum goal of at least 1,600 wolves and is above the federal recovery goal of 1,251 to 1,400 wolves.

The DNR’s goal for wolf management, as outlined in the state’s wolf management plan, is to ensure the long-term survival of wolves in Minnesota while addressing wolf-human conflicts. Wolves in Minnesota returned to the federal list of threatened species as a result of a Washington, D.C. federal district court ruling in December 2014.

Visit the DNR website at mndnr.gov/wolves to find the full report, an FAQ and an overview of wolf management in the state, including the wolf management plan.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Absentee Voting is Now Open

Beltrami County To Participate In “Toward Zero Deaths” Program

Minnesota State Fair Expects Growth Amid Record Attendance

Drones and Wildfires: A Deadly Combination

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Football Gets Win Against Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Football Gets Win Against Sauk Rapids-Rice

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

Bemidji Football Defeats Moorhead

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

W-H-A Football Takes Win Over Bagley

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

Win-E-Mac Football Beats Clearbrook-Gonvick

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

Grand Rapids Football Takes Loss Against Hermantown

Posted on Sep. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.