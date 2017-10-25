DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota’s Northwoods Could Be In For First Snowstorm Of Season

Clayton Castle
Oct. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

After experiencing above-average temperatures the past few weeks, including hitting close to 70 degrees in Bemidji and the Brainerd Lakes area last Friday, the first accumulating snow could be setting in later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, a rain/snow mix will be pushing into the viewing area late Thursday night into Friday morning, before turning to all snow at around 3:00 a.m.

Snow will continue through your Friday morning commute until about noon.

Parts of northwest Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Watch through Friday.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Severe Weather Warning Issued

Bad Weather Brings Bad News For Farmers

Races For All Ages Kicks Off Marathon Weekend

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

We Are The Clinic Is Ready To Serve Brainerd

We Are The Clinic opened their doors today to the public for an open house of their new reproductive health clinic. The founders are focusing on
Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Latest Stories

We Are The Clinic Is Ready To Serve Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

CLC Is Breaking Welding Stereotypes

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

African Trainees Are In Backus

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

Heritage House Held Responsible For Neglect

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

DNR Revamps Webpage Dedicated To Chronic Wasting Disease

Posted on Oct. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.