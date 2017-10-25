Minnesota’s Northwoods Could Be In For First Snowstorm Of Season

After experiencing above-average temperatures the past few weeks, including hitting close to 70 degrees in Bemidji and the Brainerd Lakes area last Friday, the first accumulating snow could be setting in later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, a rain/snow mix will be pushing into the viewing area late Thursday night into Friday morning, before turning to all snow at around 3:00 a.m.

Snow will continue through your Friday morning commute until about noon.

Parts of northwest Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Watch through Friday.