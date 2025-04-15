Minnesota’s Next ‘Free Park Day’ Set for Saturday, April 26

People will be able to visit Minnesota State Parks without paying a vehicle fee for one day later this month. The Free Park Day is set for this Saturday, April 26th and applies to all 73 Minnesota state park and recreation areas.

This day is one of four throughout the year that people can visit Minnesota’s state parks without paying a vehicle fee, and the days are spread out over the year to give people the chance to visit a park for free during each season of the year. Each spring, Free Park Day is held on the Saturday after Earth Day.

While a vehicle permit is not needed for park admission on Free Park Days, additional fees for things like camping reservations and equipment rentals still apply. The DNR’s goal for this day is to encourage families to spend time in the outdoors and promote exercise.

More information on Free Park Days is available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.