Minnesota’s Give to the Max Day Returns for 17th Year

Give to the Max Day returns for its 17th year on Thursday, November 20th. The annual giving holiday in Minnesota allows people from the state and all around the world to donate and support local non-profits.

What was initially a one-time campaign for GiveMN in 2009 ended up raising $14 million in just 24 hours. Because of that success, Give to the Max Day became a yearly Minnesota tradition and became one of the nation’s first online giving days.

“This year’s theme is ‘Giving that Gathers Us,'” said Jenna Ray, GiveMN Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a celebration of what happens when we come together across geography, across zip codes, and all of the things that we celebrate as difference, and support the things that we share, one of which is generosity and a care for community here in Minnesota.”

In the 16-year history of Give to the Max Day, nearly one million donors have given more than $355 million to 14,000 non-profits and schools within the state.

“Give to the Max Day is phenomenal when it comes to having money go straight from the donor directly into the organization’s hands,” said Isabella Schaefer, owner of The Recovery Space in Bemidji.

“It’s a huge day for us, it’s a huge day for everybody,” said Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Reed Olson.

And it may be especially impactful this year, as one in three organizations across the U.S. has had federal funding disruptions this year.

“That has a really significant impact on their ability to deliver their missions,” Ray added.

This day gives smaller organizations with tighter budgets a chance to get recognized while receiving donations from all around the world.

“When we think about the causes who are supported during this campaign, it’s things like food security, housing security, strong schools, strong environment[s], arts and culture,” explained Ray. “All of the things that we love about living in Minnesota are given back to us tenfold when we make a gift during Give to the Max Day.”

Local officials want to emphasize that while the attention may go to big-dollar donations, physical donations and small-dollar donations still provide much-needed support for the community.

“We always need hats and gloves and socks, always, always, always,” said Olson of what Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition could use. “And here we are getting close to where the temps are starting to drop, and so winter jackets, any kind of winter clothing, men’s and women’s, female hygiene products, things like that.”

“They do add up when everyone is involved in giving small contributions,” added Schaefer.

Starting at midnight on November 20, Give to the Max Day will be accepting donations for the following 24 hours. If you wish to donate, you can do so at https://www.givemn.org/gtmd.