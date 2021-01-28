Minnesota’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Progress in Numbers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,335 new COVID-19 related cases along with 16 new deaths Thursday, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 47,725 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%. The state’s goal was to try and maintain a case positivity rate of below 5%. According to the state’s response dashboard, the case positivity rate peaked in November at 15%. Data now shows that the case positivity rate is back under 5% which shows a sign of progress.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 62 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 3

Polk – 5

Roseau – 1

Todd – 1

Wadena – 3

