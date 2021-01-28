Minnesota’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Progress in Numbers
The state reported 1,335 new COVID-19 related cases along with 16 new deaths Thursday, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 47,725 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%. The state’s goal was to try and maintain a case positivity rate of below 5%. According to the state’s response dashboard, the case positivity rate peaked in November at 15%. Data now shows that the case positivity rate is back under 5% which shows a sign of progress.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 62 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 3
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 3
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.