Minnesota’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Shows Progress in Numbers

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 28 2021

The state reported 1,335 new COVID-19 related cases along with 16 new deaths Thursday, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 47,725 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%. The state’s goal was to try and maintain a case positivity rate of below 5%. According to the state’s response dashboard, the case positivity rate peaked in November at 15%. Data now shows that the case positivity rate is back under 5% which shows a sign of progress.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 62 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 3

